NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire that sparked at a home in North Nashville led to one person being hospitalized late Sunday night.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were sent to the 2300 block of 23rd Avenue North just before 11 p.m. to respond to reports of a residential fire.

Source: WKRN Source: WKRN

Fire officials said the call also went out as a “Code Red,” which meant someone was inside the home.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported that they observed flames coming through the front windows of the residence.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Crews said one person was inside the home during the blaze and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of the individual’s injuries was not immediately revealed.

No other information about the incident was released.