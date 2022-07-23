NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was transported to a local hospital after a fire broke out at a home in the Parkwood Estates area Saturday morning.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of Leondale Terrace in response to a residential house fire.

Once on scene, crews were able to pull one person from the home. That individual was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

According to Nashville Fire, two victims were found inside the home. The condition of those two individuals is unknown at this time.

News 2 has a crew on the scene to get more information.

No other information was immediately available.