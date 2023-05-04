ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a man was killed and at least three other people were injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Antioch Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. near the intersection of Anderson Road and Old Anderson Road in the Priest Lake neighborhood.

Metro police reported five people were inside the vehicle when it crashed into a pole and a man was thrown from am SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person ran from the vehicle after the crash and three others were taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor and serious injuries, according to Metro police.

After the crash, officers discovered the vehicle was stolen and reported guns and drugs were found inside.

Prior to the crash, officers said neighbors had reported street racing and the SUV was seen speeding in the area.

No additional information was immediately released.