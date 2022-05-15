NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville saw a violent weekend after at least six shootings were reported across town. One person died and two others were sent to the hospital.

Authorities confirmed to News 2 shootings at the following locations:

Friday:

Gallatin Pike and Litton Avenue, shooting around 11 p.m.

Saturday:

200 block of Shoemaker Court, just before 4:30 a.m.

1000 block of Edgehill Avenue, just before 8 p.m.

2500 Jefferson Street, just before 11:30 p.m.

Sunday:

Shooting on Murfreesboro Pike, 1 transported to the hospital

Shooting on Wallace Road, 26-year-old Adrian Castillo killed

On Saturday morning around 4:30, police said a 55-year-old man was shot in Antioch on Shoemaker Court. He walked out of his home to find two young men trying to break into cars. The suspects opened fire on him.

“I heard around five to six gunshots go off and they were pretty loud. I don’t know the specific kind of gun, but I do know it had to be pretty close and it had to be something pretty powerful,” said Tavion Cole who lives in the area.

The Shoemaker Court shooting was one of three in the southern part of Nashville over the weekend.

“That did make me pretty concerned to know that I could just go outside to get the mail or water my plants and I could be gunned down immediately,” Cole said. “Growing up until now that it used to be a lot safer here and it seems as if the crime is just increasing and everyone’s becoming even more restless.”

Down the street, neighbors Nikki and Bobby, who didn’t want to go on camera or give their last name, said they were shocked at how brazen the Antioch shooting was.

“First of all, I felt like it was too close to home and then I’m afraid that the homeowner opened his door and he gets shot and they were trying to take his property. So that made me very scared,” said Nikki.

“No matter if you have a ring doorbell, you’ve got the alarm on your house,” Bobby said. “If it’s out here, they want it, they’re going to get it. And that’s what the young folks…they feel that they can come out here and just take what they want instead of going out there and getting a job.”

Nikki and Bobby said they expect gun violence to increase as Nashville continues to grow.

“The poor generation here, they’re trying to survive and they’re out here taking what they want,” Bobby said. “And as long as the people keep coming to town, you’ve got more people from out of town, the drug dealers, the gangsters, the young thugs, they’re all moving here [to] Tennessee, because Tennessee’s growing.”

If you have any information on this weekend’s shootings, you can contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.