NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was stabbed to death at a home off Lebanon Pike early Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.

Metro police reported the victim was stabbed and killed inside the home. No one has been taken into custody and no suspect description was immediately released.

Two women were stabbed a hour before at an apartment complex on Elm Hill Pike but it is not known if the two stabbings are related.