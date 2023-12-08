NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Midtown.

Metro police said the crash happened at around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 23rd Avenue North near TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

No other information was released.