NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting near Nashville International Airport.

Police said the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot of Hickory Creek Apartments, located in the 1150 block of Vultee Boulevard. A witness reportedly called police saying they heard gunshots and saw a person down on the pavement.

Investigators on scene told News 2 an adult male, later identified as 18-year-old Demon Floyd, was shot and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Police said they believe Floyd came to the parking lot to meet someone.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on the person responsible for killing Floyd is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.