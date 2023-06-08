NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening in West Nashville.
Metro police reported the crash just after 5:30 p.m. and said it happened at the intersection of Brook Hollow Road and Charlotte Pike.
One person was reportedly killed and investigators are asking drivers to use caution in the area.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.