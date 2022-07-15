NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a shooting in the Edgehill neighborhood of Nashville.
It happened after 7 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue South.
Authorities say one person was killed in the shooting and no suspects have been taken into custody.
This is an active investigation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.