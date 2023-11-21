NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of I-40 remains closed following a deadly crash that occurred overnight on Interstate 40 in South Nashville.
The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 221 near Hermitage Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 21.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the deadly crash involved two vehicles — a semi-truck and a car.
Authorities reported that one person died in the crash. At the scene, officers told a News 2 crew that “weather and wet roads may be a contributing factor.”
The westbound lanes of I-40 will remain closed in the area until investigators clear the scene. It remains unknown when all lanes will reopen.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.