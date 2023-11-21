NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of I-40 remains closed following a deadly crash that occurred overnight on Interstate 40 in South Nashville.

The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 221 near Hermitage Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the deadly crash involved two vehicles — a semi-truck and a car.

Authorities reported that one person died in the crash. At the scene, officers told a News 2 crew that “weather and wet roads may be a contributing factor.”

The westbound lanes of I-40 will remain closed in the area until investigators clear the scene. It remains unknown when all lanes will reopen.

No other information was immediately released.