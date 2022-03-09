NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital following a crash Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ashland City Highway and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police say a pickup truck attempted to make a left turn onto Old Hickory Boulevard from Ashland City Highway. It was then hit almost head-on by a silver sedan traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the sedan has been pronounced dead. The sedan’s passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The intersection is shut down as the fatal crash team investigates. Traffic is being rerouted in both directions.