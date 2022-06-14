NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Lakewood.
It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on Pitts Avenue at Old Hickory Boulevard.
Metro police say one person is confirmed dead following the crash.
The MNPD fatal unit is investigating at the scene.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.