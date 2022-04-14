NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a crash on I-24.
It happened on I-24 West, near the Bell Road exit, just after 6 p.m. Thursday.
Police say only one vehicle was involved.
There is no word on what led up to the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.