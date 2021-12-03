1 dead following 3-car crash near Edwin Warner Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead after a crash near Edwin Warner Park.
It happened Friday afternoon in the 7300 block of Highway 100.
Police say three vehicles crashed, resulting in one fatality. There is no word if anyone else was hurt in the crash.
Highway 100 is closed in the area as police investigate.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.