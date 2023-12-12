NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died and another is on the run after a crash in The Nations.

Metro police said the crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the 5000 block of Michigan Avenue near 51st Avenue.

According to police, an officer pulled over an older model Chevrolet pickup truck for not having a license plate. The truck then sped away from the scene and even drove through the yard of a home in the Morrow Road area.

Another officer patrolling the area was notified of the incident and began tracking down the truck, which ran a stop sign and hit a black SUV. The impact caused the truck to spin and hit a stop sign, according to investigators.

Police said there were two men inside the truck. One of them died at the scene as he was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. The other ran from the wreck and is described as being between 35-40 years old with short hair and wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans.

News 2 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.