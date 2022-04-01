NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in East Nashville, and police are searching for the suspects who are believed to be driving a carjacked Subaru.

Metro police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Maxwell Avenue and Gallatin Avenue. Two men wearing dark clothes were driving a white Ford and reportedly shot at a black Toyota. One person was killed and another was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police later announced three men carjacked a 2013 gray Subaru Forester with Tennessee tag OH74L2 on Interstate 40 west. The three men are believed to be involved in the East Nashville shooting, according to police.

Carjacked Subaru Forester (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers throughout Nashville are looking for the Forester. Anyone who sees it who has information on the shooting should call police at 615-862-8600.