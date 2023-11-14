NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after one person was found dead from a gunshot wound at a South Nashville gas station.
Police said at around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a call regarding a shooting in the 14900 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. When officers arrived on scene, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
Although officers found the victim at a gas station, investigators said they believe the actual shooting happened at a different location.
No suspect information was released.
