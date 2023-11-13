NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a shooting Monday evening outside of a hotel near Gaylord Opryland.
Metro police told News 2 officers were notified of a shooting outside a hotel in the 2400 block of Music Valley Drive. When officers arrived on scene, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage from the hotel.
No suspects are in custody.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.