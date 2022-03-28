NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after a 29-year-old was shot and killed in the Edgehill neighborhood Monday morning.

Metro police responded to a shooting call at 10:14 a.m. in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue South. According to Metro police, the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Investigators reported the 29-year-old victim was shot during a suspected drug deal and strong leads are being pursued.

The victim has not been identified at this time. It is unknown if a suspect is in custody.

No other information was immediately released.