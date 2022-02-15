NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a shooting in the Whites Creek neighborhood of Nashville.

It happened at the UPS Customer Center in the 3200 block of Whites Creek Pike, just south of Briley Parkway.

Police say one victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center but was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are now investigating this shooting as a homicide.

There is no information yet on a suspect, according to Metro police.