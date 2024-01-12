NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died after drowning in the area along Seven Mile Creek near Nashville International Airport.

The Nashville Fire Department (NFD) said at around 12:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, crews responded to 30 Harding Place after a witness, who reportedly saw the drowning, called dispatch to report it.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

When crews arrived on scene, they met the witness and officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) who directed them to the area where the person was last seen.

NFD crews later found the person dead in the creek.

No other information was released.