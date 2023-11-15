NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died from their injuries after crashing into a tree early Wednesday morning in South Nashville.

The crash happened at approximately 6 a.m. at the intersection of Massman Drive and Glastonbury Road, just south of the Nashville International Airport.

Source: WKRN

According to officers at the scene, one person died as a result of the crash. The victim’s identity has not been revealed.

Metro police are working to determine what led to the deadly crash. Massman Drive remained closed Wednesday morning as officers worked to clear the scene.

No other information was immediately released.