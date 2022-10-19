NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Briley Parkway at Two Rivers Parkway.
According to TDOT, the single-vehicle crash happened at noon on the southbound side of Briley Parkway at the Two Rivers Parkway exit. Metro police told News 2 a juvenile was killed in the crash.
All southbound lanes are currently closed and there is currently no estimated time for when the roadway will reopen.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.