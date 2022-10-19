NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Briley Parkway at Two Rivers Parkway.

According to TDOT, the single-vehicle crash happened at noon on the southbound side of Briley Parkway at the Two Rivers Parkway exit. Metro police told News 2 a juvenile was killed in the crash.

All southbound lanes are currently closed and there is currently no estimated time for when the roadway will reopen.

No other information was released.