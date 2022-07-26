NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and three others are hurt following a crash in South Nashville.

It happened on Nolensville Pike, near the intersection of Ocala Drive, around 9:40 Tuesday night.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is no word on what led up to the collision or the severity of the injuries.