NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and three others are hurt following a crash in South Nashville.
It happened on Nolensville Pike, near the intersection of Ocala Drive, around 9:40 Tuesday night.
Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash.
There is no word on what led up to the collision or the severity of the injuries.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.