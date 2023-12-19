NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

Metro police said the crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Brick Church Pike.

One person was killed and two other people were injured, according to investigators.

The conditions of the two people injured is unknown at this time.