NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead and a juvenile injured early Sunday morning in East Nashville.
Metro police were dispatched to the 700 block of Douglas Avenue just before 2 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.
Officers say one man was reported dead, and a juvenile sustained injuries in the shooting. The extent of the juvenile’s injuries remain unknown.
It remains unknown what led to the shooting. The search for a potential suspect remains underway.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.