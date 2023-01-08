NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead and a juvenile injured early Sunday morning in East Nashville.

Metro police were dispatched to the 700 block of Douglas Avenue just before 2 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officers say one man was reported dead, and a juvenile sustained injuries in the shooting. The extent of the juvenile’s injuries remain unknown.

It remains unknown what led to the shooting. The search for a potential suspect remains underway.

No other information was immediately released.