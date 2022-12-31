NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured late Friday night in the West End area.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of West End Avenue.

According to Metro police, one vehicle was involved in the deadly crash that left one person dead and another person injured.

There is no word on the nature of injuries that the individual sustained in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.