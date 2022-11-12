NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing vehicular homicide by intoxication charges for his connection in a deadly crash that occurred early Saturday morning in South Nashville.
The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Richards Road. According to Metro police, the deadly crash involved two vehicles.
Metro police have now issued arrest warrants for 21-year-old Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo charging him with vehicular homicide by intoxication, driving without a license and open container violations.
According to Metro police, 21-year-old Cristian Hernandez-Raymundo was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he drifted to the right and ran onto the sidewalk.
Officers say preliminary investigations show that Hernandez-Raymundo may have overcorrected which caused the truck to cross into the westbound lane and collide with a Honda Accord.
According to Metro police, the driver of the Honda, a 34-year-old Antioch man, died at the scene. Officials say the man was not wearing a seatbelt. Efforts to notify his family are underway.
First responders at the scene reported that Hernandez- Raymundo smelled of alcohol and empty beer bottles were found in and near the trunk.
Hernandez-Raymundo is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries from the crash and will be taken into custody upon his hospital discharge.
