NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Sycamore Road just before 3:30 a.m. in response to a shooting call.
Once on scene, officers located two shooting victims. According to Metro police, one of the shooting victims was pronounced dead and the other was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.
Metro police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.