NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of Sycamore Road just before 3:30 a.m. in response to a shooting call.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Once on scene, officers located two shooting victims. According to Metro police, one of the shooting victims was pronounced dead and the other was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Metro police say the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. No other information was immediately released.