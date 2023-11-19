NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities have launched a homicide investigation following a Sunday morning shooting in the Hermitage area.

According to the Metro Nashville dispatch, the shooting was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 in the 1200 block of Oakwell Farms Lane.

The Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 that two people were shot, leaving one person dead and the other with non-critical injuries. The identities of the victims have yet to be released.

Officials plan to share more details about the investigation Sunday evening.