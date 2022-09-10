NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.

It happened in the 2600 block of Clarksville Pike around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police officers at the scene say there was an altercation that led to a gun being fired.

At this point, it is unknown exactly what led up to the shooting or who started the altercation.

Police have not yet released the identities of the people involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.