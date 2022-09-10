NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is hurt following a shooting in Nashville.
It happened in the 2600 block of Clarksville Pike around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Police officers at the scene say there was an altercation that led to a gun being fired.
| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County
At this point, it is unknown exactly what led up to the shooting or who started the altercation.
Police have not yet released the identities of the people involved.
This is an ongoing investigation.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.