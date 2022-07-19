NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting off Harding Place.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

It happened at the Jack in the Box on Largo Drive around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say a man was shot during a dispute in the parking lot.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

A suspect has been taken into custody, and a gun was recovered near the scene.

No further information was immediately available.