NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting in East Nashville.

It happened at the Kenny Pipe & Supply in the 700 block of Cowan Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a dispute between two employees at the store led to one shooting the other.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Homicide detectives are still investigating