NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting in East Nashville.
It happened at the Kenny Pipe & Supply in the 700 block of Cowan Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
Police say a dispute between two employees at the store led to one shooting the other.
The suspect was arrested at the scene.
Homicide detectives are still investigating
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.