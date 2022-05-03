NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An investigation is underway after an apparent homicide occurred late Monday night in East Nashville.
Metro police told News 2, that one person is dead, and another person is in custody. Authorities executed a search warrant on a home on Neill Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday night in connection to the incident.
No other information was immediately provided.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.