NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An investigation is underway after an apparent homicide occurred late Monday night in East Nashville.

Metro police told News 2, that one person is dead, and another person is in custody. Authorities executed a search warrant on a home on Neill Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday night in connection to the incident.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

No other information was immediately provided.