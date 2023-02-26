NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man lost his life and another was detained by police after an argument reportedly led to a shooting in Madison Sunday afternoon.

According to dispatch, a shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 from the intersection of Rio Vista Drive and State Route 45.

When members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the call, they said they found one man who had been shot and died at the scene.

Authorities told News 2 another man was detained, but not arrested, in connection with the deadly incident, which had started out as an argument.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) online traffic map shows congestion in the area around Rio Vista Drive and State Route 45, with delays extending over the Cumberland River Green Bridge until just before 7:45 p.m.

No additional information has been released about this shooting.