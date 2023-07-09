NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has launched an investigation into a deadly shooting that took place in the eastern part of the city Sunday evening.

Dispatchers told News 2 the shooting was reported shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, in the 1200 block of Howard Avenue. The Homicide Unit was called in about 20 minutes later.

According to a detective at the scene, the incident resulted in the death of a male victim, whose identity has not been released.

The detective said a female suspect had been detained in connection with the shooting, adding that police were not searching for anyone else.

No other details have been shared about this deadly shooting.