NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving a wrong way driver left a portion of Murfreesboro Pike closed early Sunday morning.
The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Vultee Boulevard.
According to officers at the scene, at least four witnesses observed a black sedan traveling inbound on Murfreesboro Pike in the wrong direction.
Witnesses told officers that the sedan drove into oncoming traffic, went over a median and crashed into a wooded area.
Metro police reported the driver of the sedan, who remains unidentified, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for critical injuries that were sustained in the crash. The driver’s current status remains unknown.
Officials said the driver was the only occupant in the black sedan. No other injuries were reported.
No additional information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.