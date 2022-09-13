NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver is facing life-threatening injuries following a wrong-way crash that occurred in West Nashville early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Charlotte Pike and Orlando Drive.

Source: WKRN

Officers told a News 2 crew on scene that a vehicle was leaving the Dollar General store on Charlotte Pike when it turned into the wrong lanes of traffic.

The vehicle traveling inbound, in the right lanes of traffic, was unable to avoid the other vehicle, hit it head-on and crashed into the CVS.

Officers say the vehicle that was traveling in the wrong direction came to a rest on Charlotte Pike. The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The inbound lanes of Charlotte Pike remain closed as officers investigate the scene.

No other information was immediately released.