NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers were called out to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in South Nashville late Saturday night.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Thompson Lane.
Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the wreck, leaving one person critically injured.
No additional details have been released about the crash at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.