NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a crash along Broadway early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1600 block of Broadway near the West End split. Officials say only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

According to Metro police, the individual involved in the crash was critically injured. The current status of their condition remains unknown.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.