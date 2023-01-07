NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville.

The shooting happened just after midnight at the IHOP located in the 4000 block of Nolensville Pike near Harding Place.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Officers said the victim sustained critical injuries in the shooting. The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.

The scene remained active Saturday morning as officers searched for a suspect. No other information was immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing.