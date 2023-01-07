NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville.
The shooting happened just after midnight at the IHOP located in the 4000 block of Nolensville Pike near Harding Place.
Officers said the victim sustained critical injuries in the shooting. The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.
The scene remained active Saturday morning as officers searched for a suspect. No other information was immediately available.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.