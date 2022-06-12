NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured late Saturday night.
According to Metro police, the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the Speedway located at 1975 Murfreesboro Pike.
Officers say the person the shot is facing critical injuries. The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.
A suspect has not been taken into custody. Officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.