NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured late Saturday night.

According to Metro police, the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the Speedway located at 1975 Murfreesboro Pike.

Officers say the person the shot is facing critical injuries. The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.

A suspect has not been taken into custody. Officers are still investigating what led to the shooting.