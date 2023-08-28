NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting left one person critically injured in South Nashville.
The shooting was reported at 1:20 a.m. in the 140 block of Lafayette Street on Monday, Aug.28.
According to Metro police, one person was shot in the leg and sustained critical injuries. The search for a suspect remains underway.
Details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.