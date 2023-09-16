NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after an early Saturday morning shooting left one person critically injured in South Nashville.

The shooting was reported just after 5 a.m. in the 500 block of Harding Place on Saturday, Sept. 16.

According to Metro police, one person was shot and sustained critical injuries. The search for a suspect remains underway.

Details surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No other information was immediately released.