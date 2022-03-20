NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured late Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 3400 block of Dickerson Pike. According to Metro dispatch, officers were responding to a call regarding a reported crash at a Bank of America on Dickerson Pike but once officers arrived on scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Metro police, the victim is in critical condition. Officers are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. A suspect is not in custody at this time.

No other information was immediately released.