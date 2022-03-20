NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured late Saturday night.
The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 3400 block of Dickerson Pike. According to Metro dispatch, officers were responding to a call regarding a reported crash at a Bank of America on Dickerson Pike but once officers arrived on scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to Metro police, the victim is in critical condition. Officers are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. A suspect is not in custody at this time.
No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.