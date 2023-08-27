NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred off Interstate 65 in North Nashville.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Aug.27 just before 2 a.m. near the southbound exit ramp that leads to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard off Interstate 65.

Authorities reported that an adult sustained critical injuries in the shooting. Officers said a suspect is not in custody at this time.

The southbound exit ramp that lead to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard will remain closed as officers continue to process the scene.

Details surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No other information was immediately released.