NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was critically injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in North Nashville, according to Metro police.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of 26th Avenue North on Friday, Nov. 3.

Metro police reported that one person sustained critical injuries in the shooting. A suspect has not been taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was released.