NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was critically injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in North Nashville, according to Metro police.
The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of 26th Avenue North on Friday, Nov. 3.
Metro police reported that one person sustained critical injuries in the shooting. A suspect has not been taken into custody.
The shooting remains under investigation. No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.