NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was critically injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in East Nashville.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Summer Place on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Authorities reported that one person sustained critical injuries in the shooting. The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Metro police said a suspect has not been taken into custody. The shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.