NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An overnight shooting in North Nashville left a man critically injured, according to Metro police.

The shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19 in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North.

Authorities reported that the victim was shot at least three times. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries but is expected to survive, according to officers at the scene.

At this time, no suspects have been taken into custody. The motive of the shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.