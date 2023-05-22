NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after one person was critically injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in North Nashville.

On Monday, May 22, Metro police were dispatched to the intersection of McKinney Avenue and 24th Avenue North just before 1:30 a.m. to respond to reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers told a News 2 crew that multiple shell casings were found and one of the homes in the area was hit by bullets. Authorities reported that no one inside the home sustained injuries.

Metro Police said at least one person showed up to a local hospital with critical injuries following the shooting. Their current condition is unknown.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation. A suspect is not in custody, according to Metro police.

No other information was immediately released.